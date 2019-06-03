© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog

It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire FCI, Silicon Motion’s Mobile Communications product line, for USD 45 million.

Now, just a few months after the original announcement, the deal is done. Silicon Motion says that it has completed the sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor. FCI is a provider of Mobile TV SoCs in T-DMB and ISDB-T, with RF tuner-demodulator SoC solutions for smartphones, tablets and automotive Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs). The acquired group is primarily located near Seoul, South Korea. It shipped over 65 million SoCs in 2018 and can be found in many smartphone models