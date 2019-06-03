© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | June 03, 2019
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog
It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire FCI, Silicon Motion’s Mobile Communications product line, for USD 45 million.
Now, just a few months after the original announcement, the deal is done. Silicon Motion says that it has completed the sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor. FCI is a provider of Mobile TV SoCs in T-DMB and ISDB-T, with RF tuner-demodulator SoC solutions for smartphones, tablets and automotive Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs). The acquired group is primarily located near Seoul, South Korea. It shipped over 65 million SoCs in 2018 and can be found in many smartphone models
TE Connectivity makes an offer for First Sensor First Sensor says that it has signed a business combination agreement with TE Connectivity...
RS Components expands German distribution centre The distributor is expanding its distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld, Germany as part of its...
AQ Group completes acquisition of Trafotek AQ Group AB has, following approval from the competition authorities in Finland and...
Silicon Motion completes sale of FCI to Dialog It was back in early March when Dialog Semiconductor announced that it had signed a...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
Infineon to acquire Cypress in a €9.0 billion deal Germany's Infineon Technologies have signed a definitive agreement with Cypress Semiconductor under which Infineon will acquire Cypress for USD 23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 9.0...
SEMAG to produce solar inverters with AEG Power tech AEG Power Solutions has granted Ukrainian company SEMAG the exclusive right to...
Kyocera to acquire ceramic business of Germany-based Friatec Kyocera says that its Germany-based European headquarters, Kyocera...
NAND Flash: 'Competition may get ugly' Due to frictions from the US-China trade dispute, China's two DRAM giants are showing...
Velodyne wins patent challenge Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling...
New Virginia headquarters for BMZ USA Germany-based BMZ Group unveiled the new headquarters of its American subsidiary BMZ...
NXP to acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business Marvell says it has entered into a definitive agreement under which NXP will acquire Marvell's Wi-Fi Connectivity business in an all-cash, asset transaction valued at USD 1.76 billion.
Infineon's expansion in Graz is underway German semiconductor giant Infineon is moving along with its expansion. The construction of...
MEMS Sensors for Smart Infrastructures Tablets, smartphones, video game consoles, camcorders, and cameras have...
TriEye secures $17M in Series A financing led by Intel Capital Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology is able to...
Endress+Hauser invests in sensor technology Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG, part of the Endress+Hauser Group, is continuing on its growth path. On 24 May 2019, the sensor specialist officially opened an expansion of its plant in Ebnat-Kappel in eastern Switzerland...
NEXT Biometrics' CEO Ritu Favre to resign The CEO of the Norwegian biometric company, Ritu Favre, will resign from the position of...
America II appoints new CEO America II Group, Inc. announces that it has appointed Frank Cavallaro as Chief Executive...
Sager Electronics and Power Sonic inks distribution deal North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components...
STMicro joins Car Connectivity Consortium STMicroelectronics says it has joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a...
China's SMIC to delist from the NYSE One of China’s largest chipmakers announces its plans to leave the New York Stock...
First Sensor in talks with TE Connectivity Against the background of market rumours, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG...
UK’s IQE comments on US Entity List Cardiff-based IQE plc, a supplier of advanced wafer products and materials solutions, has released...
Automotive supplier to set up shop in Serbia Xingyu Automotive Lighting System, a Chinese supplier to the automotive industry will set...
Robust Wireless Communications for Industry 4.0 Industry 4.0, or smart industry, is heralded as a new industrial revolution in which existing...Load more news
Related news