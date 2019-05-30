© Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne wins patent challenge

Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board on May 23, 2019 upheld the patentability of all claims in Velodyne’s ‘558 patent.

The ‘558 patent relates to a lidar based 3D point cloud measuring system used for Autonomous Vehicles, ADAS, Robotic vision, and other diverse applications. “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is the inventor of the surround view lidar and we were confident that our patent would be upheld,” says Marta Hall, President, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., in a press release. “The ruling was not a surprise because real-time surround view lidar was invented by our Founder, David Hall, and the company holds a number of foundational patents relative to this technology.” Marta continues to say that protecting its hard-earned intellectual property is something the company takes seriously; and that in response to the ruling, Velodyne be evaluating its enforcement options moving forward. Velodyne is one of the major volume suppliers of lidar sensors to the automotive industry with more than 250 customers globally. Lidar sensors are a central component of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Initially introduced as a solution for AVs, the lidar market is rapidly growing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems which could reduce forward-facing driving accidents, biking, and pedestrian fatalities. The 3D vision of lidar is increasingly recognised as an important sensor to detect roadway danger and promote public safety.