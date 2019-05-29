© BMZ Group Products | May 29, 2019
New Virginia headquarters for BMZ USA
Germany-based BMZ Group unveiled the new headquarters of its American subsidiary BMZ USA last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
More than 100 local and international business partners attended and toured the 26,000-square-foot facility that will be used for production and warehousing of its lithium battery packs, as well as administration. BMZ Group has invested more than USD 2 million in production equipment in addition to the conversion of the building. Since 2017, BMZ USA has created 30 new jobs in Virginia Beach and has announced plans to add 20 more in 2019. Remarking on the next two years, BMZ USA General Manager Kai Schoeffler said, “We will invest about USD 3 million in equipment and fill up our production floor with additional automated assembly lines in order to both relocate existing lines from overseas to the U.S. and assemble some of the currently being developed products here in Virginia Beach. Our engineering team will more than double, not only increasing manpower, but also adding to our expertise, so we can work on new exciting projects from all industries.” BMZ USA handles North American sales, assembly, distribution, research and development of lithium ion battery units for a variety of industry sectors, including wind and solar energy, medical, and e-bikes.
