© ams Business | May 21, 2019
ams, Ibeo and ZF partner to deliver solid-state LiDAR systems
ams says that it has signed an agreement to team with Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, a German specialist for automotive LiDAR sensor technology, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG to advance solid-state LiDAR technology for use in autonomous driving and other applications.
The three companies will partner on joint R&D efforts to ensure that this technology can be quickly and safely adopted by 2021. LiDAR is an optical sensing technology that measures distance and direction of the surrounding objects by illuminating them with a laser beam and detecting the reflection of the object. ams will provide automotive-grade VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) arrays and drivers. ams is the first to market with solid-state LiDAR illumination solutions, meaning no mechanical parts are needed to steer the light beam direction. “LiDAR is already a key technology in the automotive sector, and to date our leading products are used with automotive companies in Europe and worldwide. The combination of our solution know-how with ams’ VCSEL technology will create a tipping point for solid-state LiDAR in the automotive sector,” says Dr. Ulrich Lages, CEO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, in a press release. “As a world leader in electric mobility and autonomous driving solutions for the automotive industry, our global capabilities and deep knowledge of integrated safety, motion control and digitalization bring a unique aspect in taking LiDAR to the next level on a global scale. This joint activity will help make autonomous driving a safe and secure reality globally,” adds Aine Denari, Senior Vice President, Global Electronics ADAS, ZF. “Being the first to market with solid-state LiDAR means ams brings a unique capability to Ibeo and ZF,” says Alexander Everke, CEO, ams. “Together with Ibeo’s leading solutions and integration capability, coupled with its deep experience in LiDAR we will provide an unmatched solution for automotive manufacturers in their quest to create the mission-critical reliability required for autonomous driving.”
