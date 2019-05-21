© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | May 21, 2019
PEI-Genesis promotes Peter Austin to GM North America
PEI-Genesis says it has promoted Peter Austin to General Manager North America and Corporate Senior Vice President, effective immediately. He will continue to report directly to Steven Fisher, PEI-Genesis Chairman and CEO.
“Since joining PEI-Genesis in 2016, Peter has proven to be a valuable leader and an unparalleled strategic thinker in working to move the business forward,” says Fisher, in a press release. “With his decades of experience in the electronics industry, his innovative thinking, and his ability to lead teams across North America, we have many accomplishments to tout, all directly related to his work.” In addition to his current responsibilities, in his new General Manager role, Austin will have responsibility for all operations in North America, including the company’s production facilities in South Bend, IN, Chandler, AZ, and Nogales, Mexico. He’ll also have leadership of the company’s North American Sales units. “My tenure at PEI has been a whirlwind of challenges that the team has tackled with energy and great success,” says Austin. “Looking ahead, I’m even more optimistic as we work as a team around the globe to ensure PEI remains the leader in our space.” Before joining PEI-Genesis in 2016, Austin was Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at NXP Semiconductors and prior to that, served as Director of Global Business Management at National Semiconductor
