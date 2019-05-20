© First Sensor

First Sensor expands footprint in Japanese photonics market

First Sensor has announced its intention to expand its cooperation with an optics group in the field of length measurement. The supply with avalanche photodiodes is to be increased more than threefold in the current fiscal year. The optical sensors are used in devices for measuring distances.

“In addition to our existing business in the field of pressure, we will work with the customer to expand our footprint in Japan successively in line with the strategy for profitable growth. In this context, we are benefitting from LiDAR as a growth driver for applications in the industrial and mobility target markets as well as the associated increased demand for sensitive avalanche photodiodes,” explains Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. Research company Mordor Intelligence China is expecting an average market growth of 7.7% for sensor technology products in Japan by 2026. “We are expecting additional impetus from the new free trade agreement between the EU and Japan and intend to take the delegation’s visit as an opportunity to have more in-depth conversations with Japanese companies like Mitsubishi Electric. Our aim is to expand our business in Asia not just via distributors, but to acquire key customers in a targeted fashion,” Rothweiler adds. In order to reflect the increased demand in the area of photonics in production, First Sensor is switching its semiconductor production from four-inch to six-inch optical sensor chips at the Berlin-Oberschöneweide location. In doing so, the company is also preparing the volume production of avalanche photodiodes to implement the automotive future, a press release states.