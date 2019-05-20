© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | May 20, 2019
Trymax receives order from Taiwanese packaging house
Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV, a supplier of plasma solutions, has received multi-system orders for its NEO 2000 and NEO 3000 series from an unnamed Taiwanese packaging house.
The order will expand the existing NEO install base at the customer in Taiwan and allows Trymax to break into the customer’s fab in China. Shipping of the systems will start in Q2 and continue during Q3 2019. “We are pleased to receive this order for several shipments in two different fabs”, says Jonathan Lee, General Manager of Trymax in Asia, in a press release. “Many companies claim to deliver the best Cost of Ownership but these repeat and expansion orders are a concrete example that our solutions are truly delivering it”. NEO 2000 series is a dual chamber system for wafers up to 200mm. NEO 3000 series is a dual chamber system for wafers up to 300mm. All systems will be configured with Trymax’s dual source plasma technology combining RF and microwave. The dual source technology is the choice recommended by Trymax for many wafer level packaging applications such as bumping or Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging.
