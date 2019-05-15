Foresight inks exclusive distribution agreement in Japan

Foresight Autonomous, a player in automotive vision systems, announces that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Cornes Technologies, a Japanese trading house.

According to the agreement, Cornes Technologies will have exclusive rights to promote and sell Foresight’s QuadSight system in Japan. The distribution agreement was signed following a successful technology roadshow in Japan carried out by Foresight with the assistance of Cornes Technologies. The roadshow, completed a few weeks ago, consisted of conducting real time live demonstrations of the QuadSight system to six interested leading OEMs and Tier One suppliers. Different scenarios were tested, simulating obstacle detection in harsh weather and lighting conditions. “According to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Japan is the world’s third largest vehicle manufacturer, with more than 9.69 million passenger cars and commercial vehicles produced in 2017, out of 97.3 million units produced globally,” stated Doron Cohadier, Foresight’s VP of Business Development. “The Japanese automotive industry is one of the most prominent and innovative industries in the world, making it a suitable target market for Foresight’s breakthrough QuadSight vision system.”