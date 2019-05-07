© Mu Del Electronics

Mu-Del expands in VA, plans to double jobs

Mu-Del Electronics LLC has relocated to a custom-built, 19,000 square-foot operations center in Prince William County, Virginia. The USD 5 million investment comes with a goal of doubling of the company’s local workforce, from 30 to 60, by 2020.

In a press release, Mu-Del Electronics President Sami Antrazi said, “We look forward to attaining new business milestones as we continue to diversify our portfolio and expand our operations. Information communications technology is a tremendous growth sector and an industry in which Prince William County provides limitless advantages and opportunities.” “We have been located in the Manassas area for the past 20 years and look forward to continuing our business in Prince William County. The new facility includes expanded areas for clean manufacturing, machine shop operations and testing labs,” said Trey Middleton, director of operations, Mu-Del Electronics. Mu-Del Electronics LLC primarily designs and manufactures high-performance radio frequency and microwave-based systems for intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication, in airborne, ground-based and naval platforms.