© baloncici dreamstime.com

GaN specialist Exagan opens power solutions centre in Europe

Continuing its progress in accelerating the adoption of gallium-nitride (GaN)-on-silicon semiconductors in power markets, GaN innovator Exagan has opened a new Power Solutions Centre in Toulouse, France.

The opening of the facility, which is operating in close collaboration with technology partner CEA Tech, follows the launch of Exagan’s first GaN applications centre in Taiwan last October. The Toulouse facility will provide customers with new application-development and product-validation capabilities using highly specialised electronic equipment. It also enables Exagan to master new architectures for GaN solutions while also boosting power-conversion efficiencies in current topologies. “Building on a robust GaN technology and product portfolio, Exagan is now deploying GaN Power Solutions Centers in Europe and Asia to work closely with customers. Our goal is to deliver the best functionality and value by optimizing GaN devices’ industry-leading balance of power density, power efficiency, reliability and system costs,” said Frédéric Dupont, president and CEO of Exagan. The market for GaN in power electronics is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93% by 2023, according to Yole Développement.