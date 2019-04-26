© kritchanut dreamstime.com

ROHM expands with Panasonics's semi device business

ROHM recently announced the acquisition of a part of the diode and transistor business from Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Company. The transfer is scheduled for October 2019, and after this ROHM handling sales of these products to Panasonic’s current customers.

Since the 1960s, ROHM has been developing, producing and selling semiconductor devices as a core business of the ROHM Group. Looking ahead, given the strong prospects of continuous growth in the automotive electronics, industrial equipment and other application markets, the company will be expanding its business in bipolar transistors, circuit protective Zener diodes, TVS diodes and other products. As a part of that, ROHM says it will proactively invest in a wide range of business resources in order to strengthen product lineups, further enhance product quality and ensure stable supplies. By acquiring the said business from Panasonic, ROHM aims to further expand its market share. To ensure a smooth transition and stable supplies to customers, ROHM will outsource production to Panasonic and maintain the exact same supply structure as before until the transfer is complete. Going forward, both companies will be jointly preparing for the transfer of business, including obtaining all necessary approvals and permits. The transfer schedule details will be hammered out in the process. Evertiq will follow the story and provide updates as more information becomes available.