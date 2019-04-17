© Intel

Intel to exit 5G smartphone modem business

Intel says that it will exit the 5G smartphone modem business and complete an assessment of the opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, IoT devices and other data-centric devices.

The company says in a press release that it will also continue to invest in its 5G network infrastructure business. Intel will continue to meet current customer commitments for its existing 4G smartphone modem product line, but does not expect to launch 5G modem products in the smartphone space, including those originally planned for launches in 2020. “We are very excited about the opportunity in 5G and the ‘cloudification’ of the network, but in the smartphone modem business it has become apparent that there is no clear path to profitability and positive returns,” says Intel CEO Bob Swan, in the release. “5G continues to be a strategic priority across Intel, and our team has developed a valuable portfolio of wireless products and intellectual property. We are assessing our options to realize the value we have created, including the opportunities in a wide variety of data-centric platforms and devices in a 5G world,” Swan continues.