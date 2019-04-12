© Zeiss Business | April 12, 2019
ZEISS acquires GOM
ZEISS is expanding the industrial metrology and quality assurance portfolio of its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring GOM, a leading provider of hardware and software for automated 3D coordinate measuring technology.
Both ZEISS and GOM have enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. The aim is to further strengthen this technological position together, especially in the area of optical digitisation systems. The combination of existing products and solutions as well as joint innovations in the future will lay the foundation for shaping and entering new markets. "Our growth strategy expressly mentions the targeted acquisition of highly innovative solutions, technologies and companies, which can reach their full potential as part of the ZEISS Group," says Dr. Michael Kaschke, President & CEO of ZEISS, in a press release. "By acquiring GOM and thereby expanding our solutions portfolio, we are bolstering the leading position of our Industrial Quality & Research segment and will be able to offer even better solutions for our customers. This is entirely in keeping with our corporate strategy, which is focused on our customers' success." Combining the ZEISS product portfolio with the optical 3D measuring technology from GOM has the potential to create new opportunities and expand market access for Industrial Quality & Research. GOM offers cutting-edge solutions for surface digitisation, which will strengthen ZEISS in this area. "With this acquisition, we are pursuing our goal of achieving a leading position in the area of surface measurement and digitization. Customers and users in both areas will benefit from the strengths of GOM and ZEISS in the areas of software and hardware," says Dr. Jochen Peter, Member of the ZEISS Executive Board and Head of the Industrial Quality & Research segment. GOM GmbH develops, produces and distributes software, machines and systems for industrial and automated 3D coordinate measuring technology and 3D testing. Founded in 1990, the company is headquartered in Braunschweig, Germany, and has a global workforce of about 600 people. Once the transaction has been completed, GOM will become part of the ZEISS Industrial Quality & Research segment (revenue in 2017/18: 1.549 billion euros). The legal form of the GOM companies in Germany and abroad will remain unchanged.
