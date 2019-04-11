© RoodMicrotec Business | April 11, 2019
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system
RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for semiconductor wafers has been installed in the RoodMicrotec test facility in Nördlingen, Germany.
Starting in the first quarter of 2019 the STI iFocus 505 will add a wide range of new possibilities to the company’s portfolio of services. “The purpose of this service is to detect failures and damages on incoming wafers and assurance of quality on outgoing wafers. It will enable us to identify possible defects resulting from earlier processing steps, such as wafer manufacturing and transport, and deliver products of the best possible quality to our customers. We will furthermore be able to stand out as a strong, reliable and quality-delivering partner for all customers in the semiconductor industry by implementing this kind of machine into the existing production landscape,” says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. The AOI system is able to automatically handle 6, 8 and 12-inch wafers from cassette to cassette. It also offers the possibility to handle and inspect whole or partial wafers, mounted on film frame. The two main parts of the system are the handling-unit and the vision-unit. The handling-unit consists of a robot that handles the wafers and guides them from the cassette to the vision-unit. The vision-unit includes the movable chuck on high precision linear motors, and the powerful vision system right on top of it. The complete system is mounted on a block of granite weighing half a ton and lying on four air dampers to provide the necessary stability and to compensate vibrations. The throughput of the system depends on the magnification applied. Mainly 5X is used but the machine is also capable of 2.5X, 3.5X, 7.5X and 10X. The magnification determines the size of defects that can be detected. At 10X for example, defects of the size of 1.6µm x 1.6µm can be found.
ASML: Intellectual property theft, not Chinese espionage In response to a story published by Dutch financial newspaper Financieele Dagblad this...
RoodMicrotec invests in new AOI system RoodMicrotec N.V., announces that a new automatic optical inspection (AOI) system for...
Siltronic lowers its forecast of financial year 2019 German silicon wafer maker Siltronic AG's sales reached approximately EUR 354 million...
MagnaChip and ELAN Micro join forces on next-gen OLED capabilities MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and ELAN Microelectronics Corp....
Sponsored content by Congatec AGi.MX 8X on SMARC 2.0 and Qseven modules from congatec - Small but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec now supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module...
Rutronik and Wilk Elektronik inks global distribution deal Rutronik is expanding its range to include products from the Polish manufacturer Wilk...
MagnaChip developing next-gen display features for consumer electronics MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of analog and...
Enphase Energy enters supply agreement with Infineon Enphase Energy, a supplier of solar microinverters, has entered into a multi-year supply...
Dialog Semiconductor, Apple finalize partnership and licensing deal Dialog Semiconductor has completed its previously announced transaction with...
Premier Farnell handed the keys to its new distribution centre Distributor Premier Farnell says that it has reached a further key milestone in the construction of...
Aehr Receives Follow-on order for FOX-XP system Aehr Test Systems says that it has received a USD 2.1 million follow-on order from one of its...
BMW Group anticipates 'significant fine' In connection with the ongoing antitrust proceedings, the EC informed the BMW Group about...
Infineon expands its development site in Linz, Austria The company will strengthen its R&D efforts in the field of high-frequency components. To...
Electrocomponents launches OKdo, Its new global tech company Electrocomponents plc, the company behind RS Components and Allied...
Data Respons lands Norwegian contract within Space, Defence & Security Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 18 million (EUR 1.86 million) with a customer...
Denmark's Nordtronic is now in German hands Danish Nordtronic A/S, a provider of LED lighting solutions, is now transferring the...
Smith appoints new VP's of global purchasing Electronic components distributor, Smith, has appointed Mike Pursley and Todd Snow as...
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...Load more news
Related news