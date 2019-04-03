© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | April 03, 2019
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation
Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI eARC Receiver IC for its home A/V entertainment receiver systems.
Lattice HDMI eARC Receiver IC will provide “eARC” features for the Pioneer Elite 7.2 channel SC-LX502 and Elite 9.2 channel VSX-LX503 home A/V receivers (AVR), which provide multiple wired and wireless connectivity options for audio, video and gaming components. “Adding HDMI eARC to our cutting-edge Elite line of A/V receivers gives our customers a forward-compatible home theater solution, designed to support enhanced 4K and 8K televisions of the future,” says Akira Takahashi, Director of Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation. “With HDMI eARC, our A/V Receiver can play surround-sound audio, including high-bitrate audio, from the television’s built-in streaming apps, as well as from devices attached directly to the TV.” “Lattice worked with leading companies to develop eARC to prevent forward-compatibility issues as the HDMI standard evolves. Our eARC ICs are designed to work with any existing HDMI transmitter or receiver IC and any version of HDMI. They are part of Lattice’s comprehensive portfolio of low-power FPGAs and connectivity ASSPs designed to make prosumer A/V products smarter, sleeker and longer lasting,” adds Marshall Goldberg, Product Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. The new eARC feature in HDMI Specification 2.1 solves the problem of forward compatibility between the AVR and newer televisions. The eARC feature offers higher audio quality and simpler connectivity features that improve upon existing home theater interconnections. It is also backward-compatible with the previous HDMI-ARC specification and supports all HDMI Home Theater Formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS-X.
Electronics health company completes series B funding proteanTecs, a start-up company that invented a solution for the prediction of...
Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI...
George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the...
AOI orders MOCVD technology from Aixtron The German technology company says that it has delivered multiple AIX 2800G4...
SkyHigh Memory starts full operations Cypress Semiconductor says it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK hynix...
TI’s Scottish wafer facility and operations is now in Diodes hands Diodes Incorporated has completed the transaction to acquire Texas Instruments’...
Murata to merge Singapore subsidiaries Murata Manufacturing says that its consolidated subsidiary, Murata Electronics Singapore...
DENSO completes integration with ASMO in the US DENSO has fully integrated its consolidated subsidiary ASMO companies in the U.S. into its...
Japan Display Inc responds to media reports on Over the weekend several media reports suggested that about a capital increase at Japan...
Sensors & Software GmbH opens new German office Sensors & Software GmbH has opened a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany...
IDT is now in the hands of Renesas Renesas Electronics has successfully completed its acquisition of Integrated Device Technology as of March 30, 2019.
Osram adjusts its annual forecast due to a weak market Osram Licht AG has decided to lower its forecast for fiscal year 2019. Amongst the reasons are...
Micross Components doubles facility size through its relocation Micross says it has opened its newly relocated and expanded 14'000, square feet, processing...
ON Semi reaches milestones in Czech expansion ON Semiconductor says that it has completed the first of at least two expansions of its facility in Rožnov pod Radhoštěm, Czech Republic.
First Sensor finds Eastern European production partner Germany’s First Sensor says that it has has qualified an unnamed (but well-established)...
Kuka with 350 job cuts in Germany KukaA is implementing the action plan already initiated in January. An efficiency program was additionally set up with the goal of saving EUR 300 million by 2021.
Basewin Technology to incorporate NEXT Biometrics sensor in POS... Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company, NEXT Biometrics, announces that...
II-VI and Finisar shareholders vote ‘yes’ to merger The shareholders of II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation overwhelmingly...
Innoviz raises $132M in funding to accelerate its production Innoviz Technologies, a provider solid-state LiDAR sensors has raised USD 132 million in Series...
Ouster adds USD 60 million to funding base, hits business milestones San Francisco-based Ouster, a provider of high-resolution lidar sensors for autonomous...
TowerJazz extends agreement with Panasonic Semiconductor TowerJazz and TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Company (TPSCo), announce...
Schnekenburger is new Yaskawa Europe CEO Bruno Schnekenburger succeeds Manfred Stern as President & CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH.
Renesas gets CFIUS approval for IDT buy Renesas and IDT have received final regulatory approval for Renesas’ proposed acquisition of...Load more news