Lattice bags design wins with Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor says that Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation has selected the Lattice HDMI eARC Receiver IC for its home A/V entertainment receiver systems.

Lattice HDMI eARC Receiver IC will provide “eARC” features for the Pioneer Elite 7.2 channel SC-LX502 and Elite 9.2 channel VSX-LX503 home A/V receivers (AVR), which provide multiple wired and wireless connectivity options for audio, video and gaming components. “Adding HDMI eARC to our cutting-edge Elite line of A/V receivers gives our customers a forward-compatible home theater solution, designed to support enhanced 4K and 8K televisions of the future,” says Akira Takahashi, Director of Pioneer & Onkyo Corporation. “With HDMI eARC, our A/V Receiver can play surround-sound audio, including high-bitrate audio, from the television’s built-in streaming apps, as well as from devices attached directly to the TV.” “Lattice worked with leading companies to develop eARC to prevent forward-compatibility issues as the HDMI standard evolves. Our eARC ICs are designed to work with any existing HDMI transmitter or receiver IC and any version of HDMI. They are part of Lattice’s comprehensive portfolio of low-power FPGAs and connectivity ASSPs designed to make prosumer A/V products smarter, sleeker and longer lasting,” adds Marshall Goldberg, Product Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. The new eARC feature in HDMI Specification 2.1 solves the problem of forward compatibility between the AVR and newer televisions. The eARC feature offers higher audio quality and simpler connectivity features that improve upon existing home theater interconnections. It is also backward-compatible with the previous HDMI-ARC specification and supports all HDMI Home Theater Formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS-X.