George S. Davis leaves Qualcomm for Intel

Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer, George Davis, is leaving the company to take up the same role at chip maker Intel.

George Davis is leaving the company after a six-year tenure, during which he served as CFO and was a member of Qualcomm’s Executive Committee. Qualcomm has appointed David Wise, SVP and Treasurer, as interim CFO during the search for a permanent replacement. “On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm. We all wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release from the company. Wise has been with Qualcomm since 1997 and has held a variety of roles in Finance, and Corporate Development and Strategy since that time. Davis starts his new role at Intel on April 3. He will report to Intel CEO Bob Swan and oversee Intel’s global finance organization, including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Intel team,” Davis says in a press release from Intel. “With demand for the analysis, transmission and storage of data growing faster than ever, no company in the world is better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Intel. It’s an exciting time for Intel, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in the company’s transformation.