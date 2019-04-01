© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | April 01, 2019
Sensors & Software GmbH opens new German office
Sensors & Software GmbH has opened a new office in Höhr-Grenzhausen, Germany. The new location strengthens the Sensors & Software Inc. Europe presence and offers a single location for the sales, support and development of the full range of Ground Penetrating Radar product line.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new European office in Germany," says Charles W. Miller, President & Chief Operating Officer at Sensors & Software Inc., in a press release. "This new facility is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies. Our new location will provide access to a large pool of the finest product development talent in the region that we can use to fuel the continued growth of our product line." "It will be our pleasure to meet new and existing customers along with the mayor, suppliers, partners, colleagues and friends on March 28th to celebrate the commitment we have made to expanding our product offering to the community of Germany and Europe as a whole," added Miller. Sensors & Software GmbH held a grand opening on March 28th, 2019.
