© pichetw dreamstime.com

Micross Components doubles facility size through its relocation

Micross says it has opened its newly relocated and expanded 14'000, square feet, processing facility in Orion Park, Crewe, UK. On the 14th March 2019, Micross’ Chairman, Victor Vescovo, cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility.

“The investment in our facilities and staff in Crewe furthers Micross’ mission to be the preferred global supplier of distribution, modification, packaging and test services to specialty users of hi-reliability electronic components. We are most very grateful for the hard work and expertise of our UK team members, together with the support of our European and global customers that have helped us grow this UK business; our new premises will provide the perfect platform for further expansion,” says Victor Vescovo in a press release. Richard Gibbs, Managing Director of Micross adds: “It was a great pleasure and honor to host local enterprise partners & associates here at the Orion Park, Crewe facility. We look forward to making full use of this additional capacity and capabilities to better service our customers for many years to come.” Micross Crewe provides and modifies semiconductor components in support of the aerospace, defense, industrial, medical and space sectors, including both the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA.