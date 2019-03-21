© America II

America II signs distribution agreement with GRE Alpha

Distributor America II has entered into a global distribution agreement with GRE Alpha Electronics, Ltd. A manufacturer of solid-state lighting power supplies and lighting control accessories.

“We are proud to announce the addition of GRE Alpha to our growing line card,” says Douglas Gilchrist, VP of Global Procurement for America II, in a press release. “America II is strategically focused on adding the very best products to our line card, and GRE Alpha Electronics is a leading manufacturer of lighting solutions for high-performance applications. We are excited to carry their full line of LED power supplies and accessories.” GRE Alpha CEO Executive Director, Richard Fong, adds; “America II has an experienced sales team with a global outreach that will offer customized and tailored support to our lighting OEM customers. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with them.”