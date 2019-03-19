© LORD Corporation

LORD Corporation invests €14 million in Germany

Technology and manufacturing company, LORD Corporation, says it’s planning to expand operations at its Hückelhoven, Germany facility – an investment of EUR 14 million.

This expansion project will position LORD to provide support to the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market, especially in Germany and around Europe. The expanded operations will provide the company a closer in proximity to its customers and thus improve performance and reduce end costs. "We have a strong focus on the EV market and the trend toward electrification," says Ed Auslander, President and CEO, LORD Corporation, in a press release. "Currently LORD solutions are on nearly every vehicle in the world. This strategic investment in our Hückelhoven facility will further grow our presence in the EV market while supporting OEMs and enabling them to meet launch timelines." Seventy employees currently work at LORD's Hückelhoven facility, which has been in operation since 1987. With the expansion the company is expecting to add more than 20 additional jobs at the site. Construction of the new adjacent facility began in March 2019, which will add about 3’200 square metres of production and office space to the existing facility. Construction is expected to be complete and start operating by mid-2020. Gap fillers, potting and encapsulants, and thermal adhesives sold under LORD's CoolTherm brand name will be produced in Hückelhoven – all in support of the company's Thermal Management business. "As EVs become more prevalent, we continue to focus on developing innovative Thermal Management and Structural Adhesive solutions," says Vincent Javerzac, Vice President, EMEA, LORD Corporation. "Expanding in Hückelhoven positions us to support even more growth in the EV space, and we are committed to making greater investments in Research & Development. These efforts have a direct impact on LORD's ability to provide innovative solutions for our customers."