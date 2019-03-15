© olivier26 dreamstime.com

BPM Microsystems expands executive management team

BPM Microsystems has added Don McMahan as Vice President of Global Sales. McMahan has a history of successfully growing sales through channels for companies large and small.

“I am thrilled to join the management team at BPM, a company with a long legacy of delivering leading-edge solutions to some of the largest programmable semiconductor users in the world. It’s also very rewarding to join a US manufacturer that can compete on the world’s stage,” says McMahan, in a press release. “I am excited to announce that Don McMahan has joined the BPM Microsystems management team as VP of Global Sales this week, helping all of us climb to new levels,” adds William White, Founder and CEO of BPM Microsystems. “I look forward to having Don help us refine our sales strategy, improve our sales processes, and to be an important resource to assist our sales team and our partners continue on the growth curve BPM Microsystems has been tracking to for more than 30 years.” Mr. McMahan has nearly 40 years of senior sales management experience managing the Americas for a number of large technology companies such as Eastman Kodak, Fujitsu, and Hitachi. He has also helped dozens of smaller companies achieve growth by building infrastructure and process needed to scale sales.