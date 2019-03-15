© Jenoptik

Jenoptik starts digital imaging project with life science partner

Jenoptik has signed a long-term agreement to develop and produce microscopy imaging instrument with an unnamed life science company based on the technology platform JENOPTIK SYIONS. The scope of the agreement is anticipated to exceed EUR 30 million for the coming years.

The SYIONS system allows customers to take advantage of a range of imaging technologies and predefined modules to reduce time-to-market. Combining partially standardised optical, opto-mechanical and electronic modules with powerful imaging and control software enables easy integration into existing instruments or completely new developments. The versatile, miniaturised platform can be adapted to a variety of bio-imaging applications to increase productivity in scientific and clinical laboratories. “With SYIONS, Jenoptik is focusing its extensive expertise in digital imaging on the fast growing biophotonics market, and we are very excited about this partnership with a leading company in the global life sciences market,” says Dr. Stefan Traeger, President and CEO of Jenoptik, in a press release.