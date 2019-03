© gleighly dreamstime.com

The California-based chipmaker is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies, a supplier of networking products, for more than USD 7 billion.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Nvidia outbid Intel in the auction for Mellanox and that the final deal could be announced today (Monday). Nvidia declined to comment on Reuters’ information. Mellanox Technologies is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and Yokneam, Israel. The company offers end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand intelligent interconnect solutions and services for servers, storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure.Since this report the companies have officially announced that they have indeed entered into a definitive agreement under which Nvidia will acquire Mellanox