Westshore Design picks up Petra Electronics Mfg

Westshore Design has purchased Petra Electronic Manufacturing, a West Michigan-based PCB manufacturer and assembly services provider with extensive design, prototyping, and testing capabilities.

In a statement, Westshore Design CEO and President Gary Van Dyke said the acquisition allows the company to “enhance our ability to offer superior solutions for a broad set of new customers in a variety of new markets.” Owned by GVD Industries, Westshore Design was founded in 2003 as a manufacturer of embedded controls, electronic circuit boards, LED vision lighting, outdoor LED lighting, and instrumentation products.