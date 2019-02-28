© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | February 28, 2019
Meinberg to acquire Oregano Systems
Meinberg, a manufacturer of time and frequency synchronization solutions, has agreed to acquire 100 % of the shares of its long-time supplier Oregano Systems, the world’s leading Precision Time Protocol (PTP) technology design and consulting company.
This acquisition allows Meinberg to streamline its PTP hardware and software, providing a uniquely integrated offering to hardware vendors looking to add PTP support to their own products. "Being able to offer our customers the ability to integrate PTP software, FPGA IP cores, and individually designed solutions into their hardware products brings Meinberg's portfolio of products and services full circle," says Heiko Gerstung, Managing Director at Meinberg, in a press release. Oregano's syn1588 technology, which offers an extensive PTP mode and profile support, is used in a number of Meinberg's hardware products, including its PTP devices and modules. It also serves as the base for Meinberg's PTP client software for both Windows and Linux. "Having worked with Meinberg for so many years, Meinberg not only knows our products, their mission is well-aligned with what we have built at Oregano over the past 19 years," says Oregano co-owner Gerhard Cadek. Cadek, along with business partner Nikolaus Kerö, will remain involved in Oregano for a minimum of six years, thus guaranteeing a smooth transition of management and leadership. With the addition of Oregano's design team, Meinberg is well-positioned to increase its R&D capacity, particularly as to the design of PTP/IEEE 1588 technology, FPGAs, and other electronic components. "The acquisition adds an unparalleled level of cutting-edge design know-how for high-speed FPGA to the Meinberg portfolio," adds Andre Hartman, Managing Director and Head of Hardware Development at Meinberg. As part of the acquisition, Oregano will gradually adapt Meinberg's branding, including the Meinberg name and logo. This transition will occur step-by-step, with the official logo and name change being unveiled at a later date.
