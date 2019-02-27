© Jenoptik Business | February 27, 2019
Jenoptik increases capacity with new photolithography equipment
Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high performance microoptics used in fiber optic communications, semiconductors, biophotonics and defense applications with the installation of new photolithography equipment.
"We are investing in differentiating technologies, increasing cleanroom capacity, advanced equipment and employees. The new photolithography equipment represents Jenoptik’s most recent financial and technical commitment to advancing state-of-the-art microoptics fabrication,” says Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, in a press release. With new automated production ready photolithography equipment, Jenoptik is able to increase our capacity and support not only larger wafer diameters but also tighter specifications and higher resolution for larger diffraction angles. Gregg Borek, VP Microoptics and General Manager of Huntsville, AL Operations, adds, “We are committed to continuing to meet our customers’ expectations for a stable and reliable high volume manufacturing environment.” The new photolithography equipment investment follows recent investments in cleanroom environment, new etching equipment, better wafer handling and cleaning equipment.
