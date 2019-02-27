© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Silvaco opens Shenzhen office

Silvaco, Inc. has opened its latest China office to accommodate the company’s continuing growth and reinforce its well-established sales, service and technical support for customers in China.

Located in Shenzhen the newest Silvaco China office includes both sales and applications engineering services. “China is a key part of the global semiconductor ecosystem with development in Display, power IC, AI, and IoT, which are critical to the expansion of Mobile and Big Data electronics businesses,” says Sharon Fang, General Manager of Silvaco China, in a press release. “Silvaco has been inside China since 2013, and our Shenzhen office is in a brilliant new commercial district where over 500 semiconductor technology, foundry, and advanced electronics companies have established their manufacturing and R&D facilities. Silvaco’s EDA design tools and IP are positioned and delivering to this innovative new customer base, making China one of our fastest growing regions. The new center in Shenzhen strengthens our commitment to the expanding semiconductor IC market and our customers, who will now have even easier access to Silvaco’s leading technological solutions and quicker support from our local sales and technical teams,” Fang continues.