Diodes Incorporated appoints Brett Whitmire as CFO

Diodes Incorporated has appointed Brett Whitmire, Diodes' Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, as Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2019.

Whitmire will succeed current CFO, Richard (Rick) White, who has been in the role for 10 years. White plans to remain with the company part-time as Corporate Secretary and Special Assistant to the CEO. Whitmire has 30 years of industry experience and has been with Diodes for over eight years. In addition, Whitmire worked at Freescale Semiconductor as CFO for the Analog and Sensors Division and previously worked at Texas Instruments for 20 years. At TI, he served in a variety of finance and operational leadership positions, including seven years as vice president, while serving as the finance and operations executive for the high-volume Analog and Logic Division and the head of corporate supply chain.