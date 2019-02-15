© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | February 15, 2019
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer
Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean Evans to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Sean previously served as interim CFO of Smith since early 2018.
Sean will serve as CFO of Smith’s worldwide affiliated group of technology companies, overseeing Smith’s global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, and credit activities. He will work alongside the rest of Smith’s senior management team to implement best practices and accelerate strategic initiatives to grow the company’s suite of flexible service offerings and procurement strategies. Before he stepped into his interim CFO role, Sean served as Smith’s Vice President of Credit & Finance and Director of Credi “There are so many new and interesting projects happening at Smith right now, and our accounting and finance teams play a major role in many of them,” says Sean, in a press release. “Optimizing communication and interaction across departments is the key to successfully executing these projects and extending Smith’s fundamental solutions to customers around the world.” “Sean’s thorough understanding of Smith’s business practices and his expert knowledge of finance and risk management give him the stability to lead the company’s financial activities,” adds Matt Hartzell, Smith’s Chief Administrative Officer. “As Smith continues to grow, we are excited to see how Sean’s efforts in the finance department will carry across to the rest of the company.”
