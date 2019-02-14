© Osram

Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group

Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are considering a joint acquisition of up to 100% of the company's shares.

The company states in an update that it is currently engaged in detailed discussions with the interested parties. It is not yet clear whether there will be an investment by Bain Capital and Carlyle Group. It is also possible that the discussions fail. Osram ends the update by saying that it will "further inform the capital market and the public in due course."