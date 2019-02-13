© Nexus Group

CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus

CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the Cidron RFID reader product line from Swedish identity and security company Nexus Group.

“CIVINTEC will invest in product development and market growth for Cidron, focusing first on existing customers and then expanding to new customers over time,” says Sally L. J. Fang, president of CIVINTEC Global, in a press release. To simplify the transition for customers and partners, Nexus will issue an end-of-sale announcement for the Cidron RFID reader product line and refers continued supply of the products to CIVINTEC. “Nexus has cooperated closely with CIVINTEC since 2013: CIVINTEC has been the development and production partner for the Cidron RFID reader range. Since Nexus’s strategy is to focus on the Smart ID concept, it’s a natural step for CIVINTEC to now take over Cidron. I believe they have both the competence and the passion to continue the Cidron journey in the best way possible. It is important for us at Nexus to leave our customers in competent hands. We are thankful for the cooperation with CIVINTEC over the years and wish them great success the future,” says Magnus Malmström, CEO of Nexus. “I fully respect Nexus’s decision to exit the reader business. Nexus’s core business is within trusted identities, and issuing and managing physical and digital IDs, and as I have understood, they want to keep their focus there,” says Sally L.J. Fang and adds that the company will also expand the business to the global market