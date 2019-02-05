© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement

With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc switching converter ICs for chargers and many other applications, LED drivers for lighting, the new BridgeSwitch brushless dc motor drives targeting appliances, and high-power gate drivers & boards. The franchise agreement will be effective immediately.

“We are pleased about the partnership with Power Integrations”, says Slobodan Puljarevic, President EBV Elektronik, in a press release. “Its portfolio of high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion will be a perfect extension to our linecard giving our customers access to leading technology for compact, energy-efficient power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, appliances, smart utility meters and many more.”



Ben Sutherland, Vice President Worldwide Sales, Power Integrations Inc. adds: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with EBV Elektronik, as it will enable a broad spectrum of customers to access our products, supported by the technical capabilities and customer service that EBV is renowned for. EBV will carry our complete product portfolio, and we are especially excited about the prospect of working together on our gate-driver products, which will complement the IGBT modules that EBV already offers. Our new BridgeSwitch motor-drive ICs should also be very interesting for EBV’s customer base.”