ETL Systems acquires Atlantic Microwave

ETL Systems, a designer and manufacturer of RF equipment for satellite communications, has acquired Atlantic Microwave, a provider of microwave components and satellite communication test equipment.

ETL Systems operates globally with manufacturing and R&D sites based in the UK. The company's key international clients include CNN, BBC, Airbus, Thales, General Dynamics, ESPN, DirectTV, Associated Press, Inmarsat, BAE Systems and SES Astra.



“Atlantic Microwave offers a wide range of complementary RF products and a different customer base. We will be able to use our experience as a global manufacturer to support Atlantic around the world.” He added: “Atlantic is also very focused on customisation of its RF range and so it was a well aligned company to acquire,” says Ian Hilditch, CEO, ETL Systems, in a press release.



Based in Braintree, UK, Atlantic has specialist design, manufacture and test facilities and employs about 15 staff members. Currently, the company distributes 14 different satellite communications product lines covering 10MHz to 110GHz, which includes test loop translators and satellite simulators.



The acquisition will see Atlantic expanding its range of RF based products and also allow the company's clients will also benefit from ETL’s engineering expertise covering RF, PCB and CAD design.



“We are delighted to welcome the support of ETL Systems, especially as they have a similar reputation for specialist RF design. We look forward to continuing to grow our RF testing markets around the world,” says Geoff Burling, CEO of Atlantic Microwave.