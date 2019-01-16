© fingerprintcards Business | January 16, 2019
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices
Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have entered into a multi-year partnership to accelerate biometric adoption in global Digital Identity, Financial Technology (FinTech), IoT and other fast-growing vertical markets.
Under the agreement, Identity Devices will include fingerprint and iris biometric technology from Fingerprints in new products and pre-certified integration kits that make it easy for device makers to add biometric experiences. Areas of initial focus include all-in-one pre-certified products with support for biometric authentication protocols such as those from the FIDO Alliance, India's Aadhaar and others.
"Our customers can launch their products faster and with high confidence with our pre-certified solutions that use world-class, scale-proven biometric technology from Fingerprints. The solutions offered by Identity Devices will make it easier than ever before for Digital Identity, IoT and FinTech device makers to add biometric features that allow them to connect more securely to popular authentication and identity ecosystems," says David Burnett, CEO and Founder of Identity Devices and former board member of the FIDO Alliance.
Thomas Rex, Senior VP Business Line Smartcards, Automotive & Embedded at Fingerprints says, "We are seeing accelerating ecosystem-driven worldwide demand for biometric technology, as illustrated by the Digital India vision and the biometric authentication at the heart of India's national Digital Identity system, Aadhaar. Our partnership with Identity Devices, especially their unique experience in these global markets and diverse ecosystems, will substantially strengthen Fingerprints' position."
Mukesh Singh, VP of Sales and Marketing, India for Identity Devices, adds, "Through this partnership, the companies are well positioned to address the enormous demand for biometric authentication in India now that systems like Aadhaar have demonstrated the ease-of-use, viability and economic benefits of biometric authentication at very large scale."
"Our customers can launch their products faster and with high confidence with our pre-certified solutions that use world-class, scale-proven biometric technology from Fingerprints. The solutions offered by Identity Devices will make it easier than ever before for Digital Identity, IoT and FinTech device makers to add biometric features that allow them to connect more securely to popular authentication and identity ecosystems," says David Burnett, CEO and Founder of Identity Devices and former board member of the FIDO Alliance.
Thomas Rex, Senior VP Business Line Smartcards, Automotive & Embedded at Fingerprints says, "We are seeing accelerating ecosystem-driven worldwide demand for biometric technology, as illustrated by the Digital India vision and the biometric authentication at the heart of India's national Digital Identity system, Aadhaar. Our partnership with Identity Devices, especially their unique experience in these global markets and diverse ecosystems, will substantially strengthen Fingerprints' position."
Mukesh Singh, VP of Sales and Marketing, India for Identity Devices, adds, "Through this partnership, the companies are well positioned to address the enormous demand for biometric authentication in India now that systems like Aadhaar have demonstrated the ease-of-use, viability and economic benefits of biometric authentication at very large scale."
Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily...
Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have...
Two new US patents for Sparton Sparton Corporation has been issued two patents by the United States Patent and...
Micron acquires remaining interest in IM Flash JV Micron Technology announces that it is exercising its right to purchase Intel’s interest in the...
APAG Elektronik receives funding to set up Canadian facility APAG Elektronik, which manufactures electronic control parts and LED lighting for...
KEMET to shut down production at Swedish facility The supplier of passive electronic components says that it is closing its manufacturing...
Getting the aerospace industry better connected There are many interconnect trends and innovations when it comes to the aerospace...
Himax secures TDDI design win for Korean smartphone maker Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Dialog Semi hits its Q4 guidance Even with Apple – one of Dialog Semiconductor’s main customers – reporting a decline...
Smith relocates Silicon Valley sales office Electronic component distributor, Smith, is relocation of its Silicon Valley sales office to...
Austrian automation specialist KEBA acquires LTI Motion Automation specialist KEBA AG located in Linz, Austria, is acquiring LTI Motion and Heinz...
Data Respons signs contract with German automotive company The contracts comprise development of software for real time information...
NXP & Kalray partner to develop platform for safe autonomous driving NXP Semiconductors has entered into a new strategic partnership with Kalray, a...
TDK-Lambda acquires Nextys SA TDK Corporation says that its subsidiary, TDK-Lambda Corporation, has acquired...
Elmos inaugurates new test area German semiconductor manufacturer, Elmos Semiconductor AG, has officially...
Hella and AEYE collaborate on sensing and perception solutions German Hella and AEye, specialising in artificial perception systems, plan to extend their...
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news