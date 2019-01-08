© ams Components | January 08, 2019
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice
ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system integrators’ deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.
As a result of this partnership, manufacturers can go to market faster with superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition, facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++ uses infrared light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a user’s face. The technology enables – for instance – face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device unlocking and payment functions.
Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimised for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers, a press release reads.
In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.
“Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics,” says Ulrich Huewels, Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.
“Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition,” says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice President of Face++. “The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.”
Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimised for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers, a press release reads.
In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.
“Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics,” says Ulrich Huewels, Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.
“Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition,” says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice President of Face++. “The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.”
Xilinx partners with ZF on autonomous driving development Xilinx and ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF), have entered into a new strategic collaboration in which...
ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system...
Eyesight to bring vision to Samsung's driver monitoring system The deal will integrate Eyesight's advanced AI computer-vision Driver...
Veoneer to mass produce lidar systems for global automaker Veoneer, which is Swedish Autoliv's electronics business focused on ADAS and...
Cree and STMicro sign multi-year silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it has signed a multi-year agreement to produce and supply its...
First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making...
AIXTRON partners up with BluGlass AIXTRON SE says that it is collaborating with Australian technology innovator, BluGlass...
Lattice appoints new CFO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Sherri Luther as the Company’s Chief Financial Offer...
Molex completes acquisition of Laird CVS business Molex Electronic Technologies says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR...
Bead Electronics invests in vertical milling center Bead Electronics announces the addition of a GF Vertical Milling Center expanding their...
MLCC producer Holy Stone to expand capacity Taiwanese Holy Stone Enterprise says it will expand its production capacity with a new...
u-blox files lawsuit against Interdigital u-blox says it has filed a lawsuit against Interdigital, Inc. in the United States District Court for...
Energizer buys Spectrum Brands battery & lightning business Spectrum Brands Holdings has closed the sale of its Global Battery and Lighting Business to...
Qualcomm granted permanent injunction against Apple in Germany The District Court of Munich found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s intellectual...
ZEISS invest in LiDAR company Bridger Photonics Bridger Photonics, Inc., a Montana-based company founded in 2006, providing...
IBM expands partnership with Samsung to include 7nm chip manufacturing IBM says that it has entered into an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm)...
Mouser to grow by approaching 50% in Europe in 2018 Mouser Electronics say that by the end of 2018 it expects to have achieved a growth of...
KEMET CEO Per-Olof Loof resigns Passive electronic component supplier, KEMET Corporation, announces that William M...
Teledyne to acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Roper Technologies, announces that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Teledyne will acquire the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for USD 225 million in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news