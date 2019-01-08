© ams

ams & Face++ to make 3D optical sensing an easy choice

ams and Face++, a provider of AI software, are teaming up to to accelerate OEMs’ and system integrators’ deployments of 3D optical sensing technologies such as face recognition.

As a result of this partnership, manufacturers can go to market faster with superior systems for performing functions such as face recognition, facial payments, Animoji creation and augmented/virtual reality. The 3D optical sensing solutions created by ams and Face++ uses infrared light projectors to map the surface of real-world objects such as a user’s face. The technology enables – for instance – face recognition in the mobile phone, giving users an easy and secure alternative to PIN codes and fingerprint sensing for device unlocking and payment functions.



Under the new partnership, ams and Face++ will co-ordinate efforts to ensure that the operation of ams 3D optical sensing systems and Face++ technologies are optimised for each other. ams and Face++ will also collaborate on customer service to provide co-ordinated system-level technical support to product manufacturers, a press release reads.



In November 2018, ams also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the joint development of face recognition technology for mobile phones based on ams IR illuminator modules and Qualcomm mobile application processors.



“Consumers are excited by the opportunity to buy products that have valuable features such as user face recognition. Now, by linking our 3D sensing systems with Face++ technology, we are enabling manufacturers to add these popular features to their products quickly and smoothly. Together, ams and Face++ are showing that 3D sensing solutions are ready for the mainstream now in every market sector, from consumer to automotive, medical and industrial electronics,” says Ulrich Huewels, Executive Vice-President & General Manager for Optical Sensor Solutions at ams.



“Face++ software already offers better performance in popular functions such as user face recognition,” says Wu Wenhao, Senior Vice President of Face++. “The partnership with ams strengthens the appeal of our software even more, because it allows us to provide our customers with a complete and optimized hardware and software system. Manufacturers will benefit hugely from avoiding the development risk and time associated with 3D sensing software and hardware integration.”