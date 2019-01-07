© ginasanders dreamstime.com

First Sensor Equips Israeli LiDAR Scanner

The Israeli system manufacturer OPSYS Tech, whose investors include Hyundai Motor, is making use of customised avalanche photodiodes (APDs) by First Sensor AG. At this years CES in Las Vegas, OPSYS Tech will be showing selected customers and partners a novel solid-state LiDAR system designed for use with autonomous vehicles.

Within a few months, First Sensor successfully delivered the APDs customised for OPSYS' scalable solid-state LiDAR. “We were quickly able to supply OPSYS with a solution that convinces with technological precision and performance strength and also meets various customer-specific requirements. This overall package persuaded OPSYS that First Sensor was the right choice,” says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG, in a press release.



The sensor specialist is currently providing different companies with samples of a new generation of APD and is preparing for the LiDAR systems to enter series production. “Our task is to get volume production started as quickly as possible with an accelerated cost roadmap,” Rothweiler continues.



Self-driving cars are still in the pilot phase, but experts expect that as many as 54 million of these vehicles will be on the road by 2035. In order to survive in the commercial automotive market, LiDAR systems have to fulfill high quality and safety standards.



“We are already facing up to the significant challenges for development and production and also expanding our product portfolio in a targeted manner,” says Rothweiler. As LiDAR, together with radar and cameras, will enable autonomous driving in the future, First Sensor introduced a new camera generation and a scalable hardware and software platform for driver assistance systems at the end of last year.