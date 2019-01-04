© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Sense Photonics & Infineon to build next-gen solid-state flash LiDAR

Sense Photonics, a technology startup building high-performance flash LiDAR systems, is partnering with Infineon Technologies AG, to deliver what they describe as "the next revolution in LiDAR".

Sense Photonics' core technology enables a simple, high-performance, solid state system, with no moving parts, that can meet the performance, reliability and cost requirements for automotive and industrial automation applications.



"We are excited that our technology is capable of delivering high resolution, long-range flash LiDAR in a compact and energy efficient package," says Scott Burroughs, co-founder and CEO of Sense Photonics, in a press release. "For customers pushing the limits in AI and machine learning, the 3D sensor is their view of the world, so point cloud quality and density is essential for exceptional product performance."



"We see tremendous promise in their core technology and have been impressed with their strong technical team. Sense Photonics' solid-state solution, in conjunction with Infineon's automotive qualified REAL3™ Time-of-Flight image products, uniquely addresses the requirements of both ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications," adds Ritesh Tyagi, Head of the Silicon Valley Automotive Innovation Center (SVIC) at Infineon Technologies.