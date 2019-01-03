Laser Technology signs Digi-Key as global distributor

Laser Technology, Inc. announces that it has signed Digi-Key Electronics on as a worldwide distributor for their Industrial Sensor product line.

The designer and manufacturer of non-contact laser sensors has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics whom will sell and distribute its Industrial Sensor product line, TruSense.



Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI) laser sensors can detect, count, trigger, map, profile, scan, and guide as well as verify levels, proximities and distances to practically any target. The TruSense line of non-contact laser sensors serves a variety of industries including oil & gas, chemicals, mining, power, food and beverage and water and waste water.



“Laser Technology, Inc. is committed to making our high quality and innovative Industrial Sensors available to design engineers across a variety of applications and industries where repeatable and accurate measurements using non-contact lasers are necessary and preferred,” says Eric Miller, President of Laser Technology, Inc. “Digi-Key Electronics is a major player within the electronics distribution market and engineers worldwide continue to rank them #1 for overall performance, and we are excited to have this remarkable company distributing LTI’s Industrial Sensors globally.”