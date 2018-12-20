Business | December 20, 2018
AIM appoints Nanotech as distributor for Eastern Europe
AIM Solder, a manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, has signed Nanotech LLC as its new distributor for its full line of products in the Eastern European market.
Nanotech will provide sales and technical support as well as inventory of AIM solder paste, liquid flux, bar, and wire.
Nanotech LLC is a contract manufacturer of electronics in Belarus. The company also partners with suppliers to provide its customers with printed circuit boards, components and other assembly materials.
