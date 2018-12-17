© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Components | December 17, 2018
Autotalks validates C-V2X chipsets using Rohde & Schwarz equipment
V2X communication solutions provider, Autotalks, and Rohde & Schwarz are validating the Israeli company’s C-V2X chipsets.
Announced last September, Autotalks’ deployment-ready, second generation V2X chipset is a solution capable of supporting both DSRC and C-V2X (also known as LTE-V2X or LTE-V) direct communications (PC5 protocol) at the highest security level. The chipset supports DSRC based on 802.11p/ITS-G5 standards and C-V2X based on 3GPP Release 14 and Release 15 specifications.
Rohde & Schwarz and Autotalks says that they have successfully tested Autotalks’ second generation chipset as the C-V2X UE with the R&S CMW100 communication tester. During the test, multiple test scenarios were verified for transmission and reception of C-V2X direct communications (PC5) based on 3GPP Release 14 using GNSS based synchronization.
"Rohde & Schwarz's test equipment helped us validate our solution in record time and reach maturity. The radio performance and security merits of our global solution coupled with our recent expansion into China put us in a great position towards mass commercialization of C-V2X technology in China and elsewhere in pursuit of saving lives on roads in the near future," says Amos Freund, Autotalks VP of R&D, in a press release.
"We are happy that Autotalks chose Rohde & Schwarz to provide instruments needed to reach this milestone. Rohde & Schwarz enables the automotive industry in validating the functionality and performance of C-V2X devices with our comprehensive test suite," Anton Messmer, Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, adds.
