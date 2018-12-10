© Data Respons

Data Respons signs contract with Norwegian customer

The contracts comprise R&D Services, software development and Smarter Solutions embedded in the customers' industrial products. The initial development services and prototype deliveries will be carried out in 2019 with potential to deliver these solutions later.

"We notice that there is an increasing product development activity among our customers and that companies get more technology-driven in their strategy. This contract involves development of an advanced communication solution with high security requirements that will be operating in rugged environments. Our multi-disciplinary engineering competence and industry know-how enables Data Respons to take on advanced development projects," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



"In Data Respons, we have a lifetime perspective on our relationships and work closely with our customers - from idea throughout the product lifecycle and into the next generation. This contract offers a great long-term opportunity to deliver products and services in many years ahead," adds Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.