Smiths Detection checkpoint lanes chosen for Israeli airports

Smiths Detection and its local distributor, Eastronics, have been selected by the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) to supply 32 advanced checkpoint lanes for Ben Gurion Airport and the new Ramon International Airport, which is due to open in 2019.

“Automation plays a key role in streamlining screening by literally keeping things moving and the result is increased throughput, lower per capita costs and a passenger friendly process,” explained Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, at Smiths Detection in a press statement. “With the help of Eastronics, we were delighted to be able to meet IAA’s stringent requirements for this extensive project, which could have a significant impact on maintaining flow at the checkpoint and improving productivity.”



The ability to deliver a total solution and integrate it with IAA’s unique security CONOPS was, according to the company, a key factor in winning the contract. It comprises 20 lanes for Terminal 3 and six for Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion Airport, where Smiths Detection HI-SCAN 6040-2is dual-view X-ray scanners previously purchased by IAA, will be deployed across the new lanes. Six further lanes will be installed at Ramon Airport, Israel’s impressive new international gateway serving the south of the country and the Red Sea. Re-check workstations, an option for remote screening and a SCADA (supervisory control & data acquisition) system for image retention, monitoring, statistics and reporting were also included in the order.



Delivery and installation of the new equipment will begin in May 2019. Aftermarket service (other than spares supply), will be delivered by Eastronics.