© demarco dreamstime.com Components | December 07, 2018
Nexans secures a EUR 111 million cable project
ADMIE has awarded Nexans a EUR 111 million contract for an interconnector between the Greek city Lavrion and the island of Syros, which covers the design, manufacturing, installation and protection of a 150 kV high voltage alternating current (HVAC) three-core submarine power cable with a fibre optical element.
The project of the Cyclades Islands Interconnection in Greece is aimed at "ensuring the reliable, economic and sufficient supply of electricity to the Syros, Paros, Tinos, Mykonos and Naxos islands", a press release states. As the phase ‘C’ of this three-phase complex project is taking place, ADMIE, Independent Power Transmission Operator, has awarded Nexans with a new contract worth approximately EUR 111 million to deliver an interconnector between the city of Lavrion on the Greek mainland and the island of Syros.
The complete turnkey contract awarded to Nexans within the phase ‘C’ of the project covers seabed survey, design, manufacturing, installation and protection of a 150 kV HVAC three-core submarine power cable with an internal fiber optical element. The route extends to 108 km with an expected maximum water depth of 300 m. The submarine cables for the link will be produced by Nexans Norway in its Halden plant, while the fiber optical cable will be produced in Nexans Norway’s specialized factory in Rognan. The interconnector will be installed at water depths up to 300 m by the advanced cable laying vessel Nexans Skagerrak.
“Nexans is proud to add the Interconnection of Cyclades Islands to the strong trackrecord of its subsea projects, building on over 60 years of the Group’s experience in submarine cable systems around the world,” said Vincent Dessale, Nexans Executive Vice President Subsea & Land Systems Business Group. “Being awarded this important project confirms Nexans’ role and expertise in developing the Mediterranean region’s power grids and particularly in deep water cable installation. Other projects implemented by Nexans in the Mediterranean regions include the Malta-Sicily Interconnector, the Italy-Montenegro Interconnector, the Spain-Mallorca Interconnector, the Nea Makri – Polipotamos (Evia-Attika) Interconnector and the Mallorca-Ibiza Interconnector just to mention a few recent ones.”
Delivery and commissioning of the Interconnection of Cyclades Islands are scheduled within August 2020.
