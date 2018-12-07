© mellimage dreamstime.com

Kemet CFO to retire

William M. Lowe, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Kemet, has announced his decision to retire from the company on May 31, 2019.

Mr. Lowe joined the Company in July 2008 and has been a member of the Company's executive leadership team, with responsibility for leading all aspects of KEMET’s financial activities.



Gregory Thompson has been hired as Executive Vice President - Finance and will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer next May 2019, a press release reads.



“Bill Lowe has been my comrade-in-arms at KEMET for more than ten years, during which KEMET has substantially improved both our operating results and our balance sheet,” stated Per Loof, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “During that time, among other achievements, our EPS and market cap have increased significantly, and Net Debt has been reduced by 88%. I’ll miss experiencing Bill’s dedication, professionalism and humor on a daily basis, but I know that his contributions in building a first-class global finance department and transforming our balance sheet will endure. Before he begins his well-earned retirement, Bill will ensure a smooth transition by working closely with Greg Thompson through the completion of our financial reporting for the FY2019 fiscal year. I’m delighted that Greg has chosen to join KEMET as Bill’s eventual successor. Greg and I previously worked together at Sensormatic Electronics Corporation, a billion-dollar NYSE company in which I served as President/CEO with Greg as CFO. Greg’s broad experience and proven success as the chief financial officer of three $1 billion + public companies make him extremely qualified to succeed Bill and continue the excellent progress that we may have made.”