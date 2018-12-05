© Invest in Penang Business | December 05, 2018
Micron expands in Asia – to build new facility in Malaysia
The Penang government announces that Micron Technology is planning to build a new center of excellence for SSD assembly and test in the state's Batu Kawan Industrial Park.
This new investment by the US company is expected to add 1’000 local jobs in the state. With this increased presence in Malaysia, Micron is planning to invest USD 357 million over the course of five years; the aim is to break ground for the new facility in the first half of calendar 2019 and achieve full ramp-up within two years, a press release from Invest-In-Penang Berhad.
“Micron’s expansion in Malaysia supports our strategy to build a scalable, agile and well-positioned global capacity model,” said Micron Technology Backend Operations Senior Vice President Gursharan Singh. “The new greenfield location in Penang for SSD manufacturing will enhance our NAND Center of Excellence in Southeast Asia, building on our existing presence in Malaysia and Singapore, while ensuring a continued focus on better servicing customers and attracting and retaining the highest-quality talent.”
The new location will benefit from its close proximity to Micron’s Singapore NAND Center of Excellence, whose team will help accelerate and support the facility ramp-up in Penang.
