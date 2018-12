© asml

ASML says in an update that the company expects some delay in deliveries during the start of 2019, due to a fire at one of its suppliers of electronics components and modules.

The fire at Prodrive – which Evertiq reported on earlier today – occurred on Saturday morning and destroyed part of the supplier's production capacity and some inventories.ASML is supporting Prodrive to restart production. In addition, ASML is actively working with its network of other suppliers to secure alternative sources of components and materials. The company says that is doesn't expect any changes to its planned shipments for 2018. It will take several weeks for ASML to complete a detailed assessment of the impact."Fortunately, no persons were injured in this incident. We wish the management and employees of Prodrive all the best with their recovery process and will support them where we can," says ASML Chief Executive Officer and President Peter Wennink, in the update.