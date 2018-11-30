© fingerprint cards Components | November 30, 2018
Fingerprints teams up with Feitian
Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB and FEITIAN, a provider of user authentication and transaction security of China, has entered into a partnership which will see Biometrics by Fingerprints in contactless payment cards by FEITIAN.
The card is integrating the T-Shape module which is part of the 1300-series from Fingerprints. It has ultra-low power consumption and is tailored to be integrated in smartcards using standard processes, a press release reads.
"We chose biometric technology from Fingerprints as they have the leading power consumption solution on the market and proven cutting-edge biometric performance, and hence offers the contactless smartcard market an irresistible biometric solution", says Yan Yan, Vice President at FEITIAN.
"We are pleased to collaborate with FEITIAN in our continuation to extend our partnerships with card manufacturers around the world and to see our uniquely designed T-Shape in the hands of more and more customers", adds Thomas Rex, SVP Business Line Smartcards at Fingerprints.
