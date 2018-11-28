© bourns inc.

Bourns expands global sensor engineering resources

Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that it has opened a new office in Veszprém, Hungary in response to burgeoning demand within the European market for its solutions.

The company details in a press release that the new office employs close to 90 employees with plans to add additional headcount to support current and future customer needs. Part of Bourns expansion includes the recent hiring of more than 30 development engineers to better serve Bourns' global base of vehicle sensor customers. The company is a supplier of customised vehicle sensors, and offers a broad line of circuit protection, circuit conditioning and motion control products.



"Demand for Bourns products has risen throughout EMEA, which is why we continue to make investments in the region," says Gordon Bourns, CEO of Bourns, Inc., in the release "Our electronic components and custom vehicle sensors businesses have grown to the point that required the opening of an additional office, which gave us an opportunity to expand vital R&D sensor engineering resources. This added expertise will allow Bourns to provide not just local support, but also development, test and system engineering on a global scale to help our customers accelerate their design processes."