© Bosch Business | November 28, 2018
Bosch sends sensor system to ISS
Bosch in North America and Astrobotic Technology Inc. has entered into a research partnership to send experimental sensor technology to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as May 2019.
Bosch’s SoundSee technology is a deep audio analytics capability that uses a custom array of microphones and machine learning to analyse information contained in emitted noises. SoundSee’s analytics will investigate whether audio data from equipment could be learned and understood using advanced software, such that it could be used to improve the operations of the ISS, a press release reads.
“Machines, such as motors and pumps, emit noise signatures while they operate,” says Dr. Samarjit Das, principal researcher and SoundSee project lead at Bosch’s Research and Technology Center in Pittsburgh. “Our SoundSee AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm uses machine learning to analyze these subtle acoustic clues and determine whether a machine, or even a single component of a machine, needs to be repaired or replaced.”
The SoundSee payload will ride on NASA’s Astrobee Robot, an autonomous free-flying vehicle capable of navigating throughout the ISS. The NASA Ames Research Center’s Astrobee team has also provided support for ground testing.
“The support from NASA has been critical,” says Dr. Andrew Horchler, Astrobotic research scientist and director of Future Missions and Technology. “They have provided feedback and requirements that have helped us design our operational plans and understand the challenges of sending a hardware payload to the ISS.”
On the ISS, researchers will collect data and send it to Earth for Bosch to study. As research progresses, the team expects to update the software or adjust operational routines to improve data-collection results. “This data should allow us to gain insights into the state of the space station,” explains Jon Macoskey, research engineer intern at Bosch. “Our long-term goal is to show that we can detect anomalies in the operation of the station and return that intelligence to crewmembers or ground control.”
The research has promise for numerous terrestrial applications and other crewed spacecraft, including missions to the Moon and Mars.
Astrobotic’s Future Missions and Technology team, a space robotics research group, is developing the flight version of the sensor, known as the SoundSee payload. The team will also lead ground testing and preparation for flight.
“Machines, such as motors and pumps, emit noise signatures while they operate,” says Dr. Samarjit Das, principal researcher and SoundSee project lead at Bosch’s Research and Technology Center in Pittsburgh. “Our SoundSee AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm uses machine learning to analyze these subtle acoustic clues and determine whether a machine, or even a single component of a machine, needs to be repaired or replaced.”
The SoundSee payload will ride on NASA’s Astrobee Robot, an autonomous free-flying vehicle capable of navigating throughout the ISS. The NASA Ames Research Center’s Astrobee team has also provided support for ground testing.
“The support from NASA has been critical,” says Dr. Andrew Horchler, Astrobotic research scientist and director of Future Missions and Technology. “They have provided feedback and requirements that have helped us design our operational plans and understand the challenges of sending a hardware payload to the ISS.”
On the ISS, researchers will collect data and send it to Earth for Bosch to study. As research progresses, the team expects to update the software or adjust operational routines to improve data-collection results. “This data should allow us to gain insights into the state of the space station,” explains Jon Macoskey, research engineer intern at Bosch. “Our long-term goal is to show that we can detect anomalies in the operation of the station and return that intelligence to crewmembers or ground control.”
The research has promise for numerous terrestrial applications and other crewed spacecraft, including missions to the Moon and Mars.
Astrobotic’s Future Missions and Technology team, a space robotics research group, is developing the flight version of the sensor, known as the SoundSee payload. The team will also lead ground testing and preparation for flight.
Bourns expands global sensor engineering resources Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that it has...
Bosch sends sensor system to ISS Bosch in North America and Astrobotic Technology Inc. has entered into a research...
Layoffs at Sony – 200 to leave Sony is not selling as many mobile phone as the company wants, and is therefore forced...
Premier Farnell enters franchise deal with Zymbit Premier Farnell has entered into a new global distribution agreement with US-based...
Zumtobel close in Austira; jobs losses In the course of its ongoing restructuring programme and in response to growing global...
Audi and Umicore develop closed loop battery recycling Audi and Umicore say that the company have successfully completed phase one of their...
EasyMile and a CUBE's test-run in Singapore Interconnected with Continental’s and EasyMile’s global Autonomous Driving...
Panasonic Industry signs with distributor Bürklin Elektronik The newly signed pan-European distribution deal covers passive components, switches and...
Galvanic isolated high-side smart power switch with SPI The STMicroelectronics ISO8200AQ galvanic isolated octal high-side smart power...
IMI Systems now part of Elbit Systems Elbit Systems Ltd. has completed the acquisition of IMI Systems Ltd. for a purchase...
US / Danish tech for health conscious astronauts Commercial space station developer Axiom Space and Danish Aerospace Company (DAC), specialising in astronauts' wearables and other health monitoring devices, plan to collaborate in the development and testing...
USD 291 million investment for Austin / Texas Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to invest around USD 291 million. State tax breaks...
DENSO's buying equity stake in Infineon Infineon Technologies is strengthening its long-term partnership with automotive...
Teledyne e2v can look back at a positive 2018 The aerospace qualified manufacturer of semiconductors is leaving a positive 2018 behind...
II-VI to acquire Finisar – a new powerhouse on the horizon II-VI Incorporated, a provider of engineered materials and optoelectronic components, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Finisar Corporation; under which II-VI will acquire the optical communications company in a...
Altair & JIG-SAW partner on LTE-enabled sensors for IIoT Altair Semiconductor, a provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has partnered with JIG-SAW, a...
A fantastic year with great demand has led to a capacity increase at ADI When leaving the ADI booth we ran into Peter Hellström, Director of Sales, we managed...
HELLA partners with French technology supplier The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and the French technology supplier Faurecia will...
Heilind signs global franchise agreement with HARTING Distributor Heilind Electronics, announces that it has signed a global distribution agreement...
Who's monitors the monitors? - ADI has a solution We bumped into Scott Hunt from Analog Devices who was showing (and detailing) a...
DRAM industry: Manufacturers’ profitability may approach... The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Dominik Asam moves from Infineon to Airbus Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon Technologies AG, has notified the company’s Supervisory Board of his intent to move to Airbus SE as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 April 2019.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news