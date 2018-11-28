© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell enters franchise deal with Zymbit

Premier Farnell has entered into a new global distribution agreement with US-based Zymbit, the developer of hardware security modules which ensure physical and digital security of IoT devices.

This new franchise provides Farnell element14 customers with access to Zymbit’s popular ZYMKEY 4i security module which delivers security to the Raspberry Pi family of single board computers.



The ZYMKEY 4i offers a plug-in security solution to developers looking to protect data, credentials and intellectual property contained in IoT products that are deployed in the wild, beyond the security of firewalls and physical infrastructure. Current applications include the monitoring of oil-pipelines and industrial machinery, smart energy grids, digital forensics appliances, ECU flashing systems, physical access control points and signing of immutable sensor data, a press release reads.



“As the leading distributor of the Raspberry Pi, we are seeing a growing amount of customers purchasing the product for professional applications. The Zymbit ZYMKEY 4i is an important addition to our product range, offering a unique plug-in security module for the Raspberry Pi and enabling customers to secure single board computers used within their professional applications from cyber and physical threats,” says Pete Wenzel, Global Head of Single Board Computers for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14.



Phil Strong, CEO of Zymbit adds; “We are delighted to partner with Premier Farnell in helping address the industry-wide call for higher levels of device security. Our customers are diverse, but they share a common need to secure their products which often contain millions of dollars of software IP, together with critical credentials that enable access to sensitive cloud services. Zymbit customers demand additional levels of data protection and physical security than are typically offered on single board computers. “